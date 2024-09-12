Hedera Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $26.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.88062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05067325 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $28,125,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

