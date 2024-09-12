Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00006522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $137.42 million and approximately $10,515.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80129513 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,470.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

