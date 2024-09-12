HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.07

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 146276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

