HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %

IBM stock opened at $209.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $210.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

