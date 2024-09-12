HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

