HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 891.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

