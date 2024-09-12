HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 326,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Timothy Plan International ETF Increases Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0889 dividend. This is a boost from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

