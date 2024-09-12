HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,180.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.