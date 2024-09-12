HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $185.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

