HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.34 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

