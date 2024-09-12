HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 937 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $210.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.