HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 668.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.