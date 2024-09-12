HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Masimo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,795 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Masimo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.