HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,345.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

