HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

