Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 5696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

