Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 1,047.6% in August

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 1,047.6% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

HTHIY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 182,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

