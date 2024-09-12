Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 246.4% in August

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HNHPF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

