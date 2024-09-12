Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

