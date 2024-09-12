Horizen Price Tops $8.04 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.04 or 0.00013849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $124.02 million and $5.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,425,031 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

