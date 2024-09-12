Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $257.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

