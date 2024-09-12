i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.36 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.96 ($0.16). 5,838,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,483,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.92 ($0.16).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,196.00 and a beta of 0.17.

i3 Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

