ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2,927,153.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635,766 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 6.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

