iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.86. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,630 shares changing hands.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

