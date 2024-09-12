ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading Down 6.3%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.08 and last traded at $279.74. 992,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 551,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.36. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

