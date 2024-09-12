Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 7,515 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 340.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $370.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.