Idaho Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

