Idaho Trust Bank Buys 35,991 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 320.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

