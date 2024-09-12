Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 16,332 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $267.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

