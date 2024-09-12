Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 1,919 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $167.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

