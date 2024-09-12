Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 49,652 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

