Idaho Trust Bank Invests $1.06 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $192.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

