Idaho Trust Bank Invests $4.75 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.