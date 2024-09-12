Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,011,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.