Idaho Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 3,698 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $321.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

