Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 463,460 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWI stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

