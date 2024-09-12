Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 459,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

