IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 296,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 112,099 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $31.39.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $569.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

