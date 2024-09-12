InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a growth of 818.7% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 901,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.80. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

