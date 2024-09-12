InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 280,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,373,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

InMode Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in InMode by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in InMode by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 804,958 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.