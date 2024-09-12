Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVFH remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.65.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

