Insider Buying: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcosa Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 214,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 72.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.