Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

GTLS opened at $110.26 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

