Insider Buying: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires 201,341 Shares of Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 201,341 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$201,341.00 ($134,227.33).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.19%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

