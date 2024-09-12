Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Purchases $150,194.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

