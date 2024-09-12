Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $298,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

