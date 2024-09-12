Insider Buying: Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Acquires A$536,141.07 in Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) insider Robert Velletri bought 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.51 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of A$536,141.07 ($357,427.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

