Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,923.50).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

On Monday, September 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £71,750 ($93,827.64).

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.74) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($281,090.62).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OIG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,390 ($18.18). The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.21. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.62). The firm has a market cap of £194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 783.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.