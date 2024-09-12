Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,865,438 shares in the company, valued at $40,738,682.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PIII traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 350,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $158.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
