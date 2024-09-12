Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,024,959.20 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 165,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,024,959.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,362,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,849,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 2,154 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $13,462.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $934.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

